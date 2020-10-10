Terra One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.42 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Terra has a market capitalization of $119.78 million and $4.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002724 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. During the last week, Terra has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00252438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01515495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00158895 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 998,288,155 coins and its circulating supply is 386,637,139 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.