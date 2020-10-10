Tervita (TSE:TEV) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital upgraded Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.00.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

