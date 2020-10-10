Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $290.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.43 and a 200 day moving average of $254.14. Tesla has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,008 shares of company stock worth $79,505,133. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Tesla by 64.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

