Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.33.

TTEK stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $74,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

