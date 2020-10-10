Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $12.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $124,659,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after buying an additional 7,019,822 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after buying an additional 4,729,800 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $23,303,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $23,861,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.