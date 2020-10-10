Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.55.

Textron stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $891,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

