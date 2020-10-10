The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $544.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

