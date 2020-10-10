The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at CSFB

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by CSFB from $154.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. 140166 lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.39.

NYSE:BA opened at $167.33 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in The Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

