The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

CG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 767,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 929.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 174,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 806,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

