The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Providence Service Corporation provides human services and non-emergency transportation (NET) management services to children, adolescents, young adults, and families. The Company focuses on providing its social services in the client’s home or in community-based settings. It provides its NET management services through local transportation providers. The company’s services are reimbursed by government programs such as welfare, juvenile justice, Medicaid or corrections. Providence Service Corporation is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

PRSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of PRSC opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,608.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The Providence Service has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $99.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The business had revenue of $282.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Providence Service will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

