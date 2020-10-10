Therapeutics Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Shares Up 0.3%

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 1,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000.

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

