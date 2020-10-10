Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $4.21 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $37.81 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

