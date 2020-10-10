THETA Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One THETA token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00006576 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, WazirX, Upbit and OKEx. THETA has a market capitalization of $649.02 million and approximately $35.01 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.05061086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, OKEx, Bithumb, Gate.io, WazirX, Binance, Huobi, Coinbit, Upbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

