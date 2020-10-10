Tidewater (NYSE:SII) Trading 1% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 79,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 63,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

SII has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $873.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. Tidewater had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tidewater stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Tidewater accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

