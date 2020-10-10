Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

TKR opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $425,090.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,172.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 over the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Timken by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 201,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

