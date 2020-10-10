Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.62 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

