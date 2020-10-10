TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.45

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.37. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 443,624 shares traded.

TOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TORC Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.88.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of $338.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$47.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.0847059 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.