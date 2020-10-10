Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

TD stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,286 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,761,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,229,000 after buying an additional 418,802 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 665,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.