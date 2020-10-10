Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.