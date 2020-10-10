Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$66.47 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.18.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at C$62.71 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$49.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.