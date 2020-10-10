Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.23

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $26.39. Toshiba shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

