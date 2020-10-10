Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.27

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.27 and traded as low as $95.00. Total Produce plc (TOT.L) shares last traded at $103.84, with a volume of 4,335 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.40. The stock has a market cap of $407.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.96.

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

