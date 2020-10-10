Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.60.

TOU stock opened at C$16.53 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.37.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.4570516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s payout ratio is 212.39%.

In other Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,656,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,440,025.34. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

