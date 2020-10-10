Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $206.64 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

