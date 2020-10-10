Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in International Paper were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 28,774.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

IP stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

