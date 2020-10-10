Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Makes New $207,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 76.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $158.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $159.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

