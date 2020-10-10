Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 90 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $369.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.80 and its 200 day moving average is $319.64. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

