TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

