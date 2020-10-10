TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg acquired 91,411 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $821,784.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 501,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,359. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 171,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 241.68, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $660.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

