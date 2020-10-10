Traceability Chain (TAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $578,660.46

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $578,660.46 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00083357 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00064700 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021267 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

