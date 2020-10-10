Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TREC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,810. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 358,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Trecora Resources by 267.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 105,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

