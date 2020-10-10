Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. 1,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

