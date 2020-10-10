Tribune Resources Ltd (TBR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on November 20th

Tribune Resources Ltd (ASX:TBR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$6.65.
About Tribune Resources
