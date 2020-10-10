Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.14.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $326.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.23808 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,565.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $97,250.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

