TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 28,432 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

