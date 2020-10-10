Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $11.44. Tricon Capital Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 364,848 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$159.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.7872159 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

