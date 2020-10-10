Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $11.44. Tricon Capital Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 364,848 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.08.
Tricon Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:TCN)
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.