Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.06

Shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $11.44. Tricon Capital Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 364,848 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.08.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$159.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.7872159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

