Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.74.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of Trilogy Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

