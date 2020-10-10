Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

