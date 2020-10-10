TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $367.10 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $367.10 million and $62.00 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bitso, Kyber Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00252427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01511822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00159476 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 366,829,262 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HBUS, Koinex, Cryptopia, Upbit, WazirX, Binance, Kuna, IDEX, CoinTiger, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

