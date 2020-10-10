Truist Securiti Weighs in on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

PLMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Palomar stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $4,923,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $19,490,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

