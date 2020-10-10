Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

TCNNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 649,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

