Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 137.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

