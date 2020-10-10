Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$6.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.31.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$5.49 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2161553 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

