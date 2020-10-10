Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKC. Erste Group upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 38.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TKC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 114,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,756. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

