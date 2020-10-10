TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.66. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 8,100 shares.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $70.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

