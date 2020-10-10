U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.31.

USB stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

