U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

