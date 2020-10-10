UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

UBS opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

