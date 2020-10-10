UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.25 ($90.88).

Shares of BAYN opened at €46.73 ($54.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.58. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

